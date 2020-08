Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pictures made available on 24 August 2020 show a hoard of 423 gold coins dating to the Abbasid dynasty that were discovered at an archaeological site in Centre Israel on 18 August 2020.

The excavation is being done by Israeli Antiquities Authority in an area that was an industrial area during the Byzantine Period.

The coins are said to be 1200 years old and total 423 gold coins which were buried in a pottery vessel.

The coins are said to be 1200 years old . The Koranic verse ” Mohammed is Allah” is unscripted on one side of the coin and on the other side a coin reads ” There is no God but Allah , he is one”

Israeli archaeologist Shahar Krispin ,35, as he counts a hoard of 423 gold coins buried in a pottery vessel dating to the Abbasid dynasty was discovered at an archeological site in Center Israel .

