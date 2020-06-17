Photo Story: Tribute to ‘Medics To The World’ in Latvia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Latvian sculptor Aigars Bikse reacts during the unveiling ceremony of the 6-meter-tall statue ‘Medics To The World’, made by sculptor Aigars Bikse, in tribute to medics around the world, at the Latvian National Museum of Art in Riga, Latvia.

The statue ‘Medics To The World’ serves as gratitude from Latvian society to all health care workers for their selfless service during Covid-19 pandemic.

The statue depicts a medic who walks out of the procedural room and closes her eyes a little stretch in preparation for the next act of work.

Via EPA-EFE/VALDA KALNINA

