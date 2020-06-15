Photo Story: Travel fully restored from Prague to Germany and Austria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A couple embraces next to train that arrived from Berlin at the main railway station in Prague, Czech Republic, 15 June 2020.

Ceske Drahy, Czech national railway carrier, fully restored lines between Kiel, Germany, and Prague from 14 June 2020 and between Czech Republic and Austria from 15 June 2020 as the next phase of the lifting of coronavirus-induced restrictions.

From 15 June 2020, travellers from the Czech Republic can travel to countries on a green light list including neighbouring countries like Slovakia, Germany, Austria, and most of the Polish territory.

Via EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Like this: Like Loading...

Related