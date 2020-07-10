Photo Story: Tower of London reopens

epa08538167 Beefeaters and a guardsman officially reopen the Tower of London in London, Britain, 10 July 2020. Beefeaters marked the official reopening of the Tower of London after three months of lockdown due to Coronavirus. The UK's economy has suffered a two per cent fall, its worst decline since the 2008 financial crash. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Beefeaters and a guardsman officially reopen the Tower of London in London, Britain, 10 July 2020.

Beefeaters marked the official reopening of the Tower of London after three months of lockdown due to Coronavirus.

The UK’s economy has suffered a two per cent fall, its worst decline since the 2008 financial crash. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease.

Via EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

