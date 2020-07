Reading Time: < 1 minute

A general view over the Piazza del Plebiscito square with the stage set up for the staging of Puccini’s opera Tosca, in Naples, Italy, 23 July 2020.

The performance is held outdoors due to the ongoing coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and opens the San Carlo Theatre’s 2020 season.

Via EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

