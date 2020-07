Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman looks at jellyfish swimming in a 14-meter-wide tank at Sunshine Aquarium in Tokyo, Japan, the day of the opening of the new jellyfish area.

The Sunshine Aquarium reopened on 08 June after a three months long closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

