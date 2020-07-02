Photo Story: The U.S. gears up for the 4th of July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fireworks explode on Wednesday night in the sky above Times Square in New York, New York, USA.

The fireworks’ location was not announced until about an hour before the show began to avoid attracting large crowds amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The fireworks display is organized by Macy’s and is part of several small, unannounced fireworks displays ahead of the Fourth of July, despite growing complaints from New Yorkers who say the fireworks are adding another unnecessary level of stress on residents.

The five-minute displays will eventually be pieced together for a July Fourth broadcast from the top of the Empire State Building.

Via EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

