Photo Story: The Mahanakhon Skywalk in Bangkok

People pose for photos on the glass floor of the Mahanakhon Skywalk, 78 floors above the ground at King Power Mahanakhon building, Bangkok, Thailand.

The King Power Mahanakhon has one of the highest views in Thailand at 314 meters height, 78 floors, and a 360-degree view of Bangkok city.

Thailand has reopened most businesses and markets, while fairs and entertainment have resumed as the number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease infections remains very low.

Via EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBE

