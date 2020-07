Reading Time: < 1 minute

Visitors wearing protective face masks line up to see Leonardo da Vinci’s painting La Gioconda (Mona Lisa), at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 06 July 2020.

After a nearly four-months closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Louvre Museum reopens to public.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

