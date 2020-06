Reading Time: < 1 minute

A view of a giant Christ statue in Jaslo, south-eastern Poland, 14 June 2020. The statue, similar in design to the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, is erected on a hill and nearly 12-m-tall.

The construction of the statue is funded by local people.

Via EPA-EFE/Darek Delmanowicz

