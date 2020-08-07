Photo Story: The fires in Russia’s eastern Siberia from space

7th August 2020

EPA-EFE/NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview HANDOUT

A handout satellite image made available by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) shows smoke plumes billowing from fires burning in the Sakha Republic (Yakutia), in the eastern Siberian region of Russia, 06 August 2020 (issued 07 August 2020).

According to NASA, as of 06 August 2020 approximately 19 fires were burning in the Russian province. Strong winds even occasionally brought the smoke plumes as far as Alaska in late July, NASA added.

Abnormally warm temperatures in summer 2020 have spawned an intense fire season in eastern Siberia with satellite data showing that fires have been more abundant, more widespread, and produced more carbon emissions than recent seasons.

Via EPA-EFE/NASA EOSDIS/LANCE and GIBS/Worldview HANDOUT

