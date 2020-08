UAE connects first unit of Barakah nuclear plant to national grid The United Arab Emirates has connected the first unit at its Barakah nuclear power plant to the nat...

North Macedonia opens door for possible future Albanian PM An Albanian might lead the Macedonian government after Zoran Zaev, but only for 100 days at the end...

Marriott faces London lawsuit over vast data breach Marriott International Inc , the world's largest hotel operator, is facing a London class action br...

Photo Story: The annual pilgrimage to the holiest Orthodox Shrine in Grabarka, Poland Faithful on Sunday attend the last stage of the annual pilgrimage to the church at the Holy Hill of...

Philippines reports 4,650 new coronavirus cases, 111 additional deaths The Philippine health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 4,650 new coronavirus infections and 111 addi...

UK inflation jumps unexpectedly in July British inflation jumped unexpectedly last month to its highest rate since March, official data sho...

Britain to bring in mass testing for coronavirus Britain is planning to bring in population-wide mass testing for coronavirus to help control the pa...

Roche, Regeneron link up on COVID-19 antibody cocktail Roche is adding its manufacturing muscle and global development expertise to Regeneron's bid to cre...

France to boost use of masks in offices Face masks will need to be worn "systematically" in workplaces starting in September to contain an ...

Royal Navy to send ships to Ukraine to defend itself against Russian threat The Royal Navy is to send ships to Ukraine to defend itself against Russia threat in the Black Sea ...

Russia reports 4,828 new coronavirus cases Russia reported 4,828 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, pushing its nationwide tally to 937,321, ...

Kremlin says it sees no need to help Belarus militarily The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was no need for Russia to help Belarus militarily or otherwise ...

Occupancy rates in Egypt’s major Red Sea resorts 20-40% Hotel occupancy rates in the key Egyptian Red Sea resorts of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh are 30-40...

Britain unlikely to order people to wear masks at work Britain is unlikely to follow France in ordering people to wear face coverings at work because its ...

Appeal against COVID disco closure in Italy rejected by court An Italian court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by disco operatprs against the government's recent...

Trump floats idea that fraud could lead to re-do of November election U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said a massive shift to mail-in voting in the November presi...

Malta: July registers lowest inflation rate in 31 months The annual rate of inflation in July stood at 0.7 percent, the lowest increase in the months under r...

South Korea rocked by new outbreak of coronavirus South Korea reported the highest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March on Wednesday as ...

Photo Story: Homage in Italy to Cesare Romiti, former Fiat managing director The coffin of Cesare Romiti lies in state at the Chamber of Commerce of Milan, Italy, 19 August 202...