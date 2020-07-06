Photo Story: The 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Latvia

A sand sculpture depicting two crowned lions holding up the coat of arms of Jeglava is displayed at the 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A sand sculpture depicting crowned lions holding up the coat of arms of Jeglava is displayed at the 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia.

The themes of this year’s festival are Leonardo Da Vinci and the city of Jelgava’s 755th anniversary.

More than 1,000 tons of sand were used to create these ephemeral-yet-sophisticated works of art dotting the landscape on Pasta Island since 11 June.

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

