Mon. Jul 6th, 2020

Photo Story: The 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Latvia

6th July 2020

A sand sculpture depicting two crowned lions holding up the coat of arms of Jeglava is displayed at the 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A sand sculpture depicting crowned lions holding up the coat of arms of Jeglava is displayed at the 14th International Sand Sculpture Festival in Jelgava, Latvia.

The themes of this year’s festival are Leonardo Da Vinci and the city of Jelgava’s 755th anniversary.

More than 1,000 tons of sand were used to create these ephemeral-yet-sophisticated works of art dotting the landscape on Pasta Island since 11 June.

Artists create stunning scultpures from sand, water at festival in central Latvia

Artists create stunning scultpures from sand, water at festival in central Latvia

 

Artists create stunning scultpures from sand, water at festival in central Latvia
Photo EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

 

Via EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Tags:

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: