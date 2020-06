epa08486065 Aircraft belonging to the airlines easyJet and Ryanair stand grounded next to gates at Terminal 1, which has now become fully operational again after more than three months of closure due to the ongoing pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, at the Malpensa Airport in Milan, Italy, 15 June 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI