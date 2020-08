Reading Time: < 1 minute

Milan’s Giacomo Bonaventura reacts at the end of his last Italian Serie A soccer match for AC Milan against Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 01 August 2020.

Giacomo Bonaventura’s career at AC Milan came to an end on Saturday. Bonaventura started his senior career at Atalanta in the Serie A in 2007, his impressive performances earning him a €7 million transfer to Milan in 2014.

epa08579846 Milan’s Giacomo Bonaventura reacts at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Milan vs Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 01 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI epa08579845 Milan’s Giacomo Bonaventura reacts at the end of the Italian Serie A soccer match AC Milan vs Cagliari Calcio at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 01 August 2020. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

