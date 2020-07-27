Photo Story: Strict checks on coronavirus rules in Amsterdam

27th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/OLAF KRAAK

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dutch security officials show the way to tourists who walk in the streets of Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 infections, the municipality has stricter supervision over the weekend.

Medical centres in the Netherlands were treating just 83 patients for Covid-19 on Sunday, a substantial decrease, according to the Dutch patient coordination office LCPS.

It was the lowest patient total since March 6. Although there were 26 fewer people being treated in Dutch hospitals on Sunday compared to the previous day, the number of new patients who tested positive for a SARS-CoV-2 infection shot up to its highest daily total since June 7.

