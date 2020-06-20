Photo Story: Statue toppled during Juneteenth march in Washington, DC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The statue of Confederate General Albert Pike lays on the ground after being toppled and defaced near Judiciary Square following a day of Juneteenth celebrations in Washington, DC, USA, 19 June 2020.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, celebrates the liberation of people who had been slaves in the US.

The death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis pollice custody has sparked global protests of outrage.

Via EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

