Photo Story: Statue dedicated to Italian journalist Montanelli in Milan vandalized

A statue dedicated to Italian journalist Indro Montanelli was vandalized over the weekend with red paint, with the words ‘Racist, rapist’ written on the base, at the garden in via Palestro in the centre of Milan, Italy.

Montanelli (1909-2001), a prominent right-wing journalist, during his time in Ethiopia in the 1930s, bought and had sexual relations with a 12-year-old Eritrean girl, reports state. Activists are now calling for the removal of the statue in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement.

Via EPA-EFE/MOURAD BALTI TOUATI

