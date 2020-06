Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children burn palm tree’s branches to mark St. John night in the village of Tuineje, Fuerteventura island, Spain, early 24 June 2020.

Traditionally, people from coastal cities light bonfires in beaches during the night between 23 and 24 June to mark St. John day, but COVID-19 outbreak caused several beaches were closed and the mass gatherings had been banned.

Via EPA-EFE/Carlos de Saa

