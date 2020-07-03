Photo story: Spanish UNIFIL soldiers prepare to travel to Lebanon

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Spanish soldiers deployed to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) wear face masks as they prepare to travel to the Middle Eastern country.

The soldiers spent six months of training and two weeks of quarantine (to mitigate the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease), at the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas International Airport in Madrid, Spain, 03 July 2020.

Spain contributes over 600 troops and police officers to the UN’s peacekeeping and humanitarian mission in Lebanon, making it the seventh-largest contributor country after Indonesia, Italy, Nepal, Ghana, Malaysia, India and France.

Via EPA-EFE/MARISCAL

Like this: Like Loading...

Related