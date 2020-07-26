Photo Story: Spanish King visits Santiago de Compostela

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Spanish King and Queen in the weekend visited Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain.

In a handout photo (above) released by Spanish Royal Household, Spain’s King Felipe VI (2-L) and Queen Letizia (R), Galicia’s regional President Alberto Nunez Feijoo (4-L) and third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino (2-L) during the National Offering to the Apostle Santiago in the church of San Martino Pinario, Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain.

The royal couple have been touring Spain as a morale booster during the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the country hard.

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ

