Photo Story: Spanish King visits Santiago de Compostela

26th July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / Spanish Royal Household

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Spanish King and Queen in the weekend visited Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain.

In a  handout photo (above) released by Spanish Royal Household, Spain’s King Felipe VI (2-L) and Queen Letizia (R), Galicia’s regional President Alberto Nunez Feijoo (4-L) and third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Nadia Calvino (2-L) during the National Offering to the Apostle Santiago in the church of San Martino Pinario, Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain.

The royal couple have been touring Spain as a morale booster during the coronavirus pandemic that is hitting the country hard.

Spanish Kings chair the offering to the Apostle in Santiago
 A handout photo released by Spanish Royal Household shows Spain’s King Felipe VI (R) and Queen Letizia (2-R) with Galicia’s regional President Alberto Nuñez Feijoo (2-L) looking at the cathedral of Santiago de Compostela, Galicia, Spain, after attending the National Offering to the Apostle Santiago in the church of San Martino Pinario. EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ / HANDOUT 

 

Via EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO GOMEZ

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: