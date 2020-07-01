Photo Story: Spain and Portugal reopen their common borders

Reading Time: < 1 minute

(L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Spain’s King Felipe VI wave as they go for a walk along the city’s walls during the official ceremony of borders reopening between Spain and Portugal, in Badajoz, western Spain, 01 July 2020.

The borders are opened three and half months after its closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/Ballesteros



