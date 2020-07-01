Wed. Jul 1st, 2020

Photo Story: Spain and Portugal reopen their common borders

1st July 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

(L-R) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa, Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and Spain’s King Felipe VI wave as they go for a walk along the city’s walls during the official ceremony of borders reopening between Spain and Portugal, in Badajoz, western Spain, 01 July 2020.

The borders are opened three and half months after its closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

OPENING OF SPAIN AND PORTUGAL BORDER IN TUY
Tuy’s Major Enrique Cabaleiro opens the bridge which joins Tuy and Portuguese village of Valenca during the official opening of Spain and Portugal border in Tuy, Pontevedra, northwestern Spain, 01 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Salvador Sas

Via EPA-EFE/Ballesteros

 

