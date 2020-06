Reading Time: < 1 minute

People have their temperature checked as they prepare to board a train at a railway station in Tbilisi, Georgia, 15 June 2020.

The Georgian government has allowed the reopening of some types of hotels, domestic passenger traffic and exchange offices for two months after the easy of some coronavirus related restrictions.

Via EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

