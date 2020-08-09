Photo Story: Singapore celebrates National Day amid COVID-19 pandemic
Reading Time: < 1 minute
A man carries a young boy on National Day in Singapore, 09 August 2020.
Singapore celebrates the country’s 55th anniversary of independence on National Day 09 August 2020, with a scaled down parade due to the COVID-19 disease pandemic, while extending more activities like the mobile column, a drive-past of military vehicles and assets, to heartland areas to allow more people to enjoy the festivities from home.
Via EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON
