Photo Story: Singapore celebrates National Day amid COVID-19 pandemic

9th August 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

A man carries a young boy on National Day in Singapore, 09 August 2020.

Singapore celebrates the country’s 55th anniversary of independence on National Day 09 August 2020, with a scaled down parade due to the COVID-19 disease pandemic, while extending more activities like the mobile column, a drive-past of military vehicles and assets, to heartland areas to allow more people to enjoy the festivities from home.

Singapore’s President Halimah Yacob (middle 3-R), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (middle 5-L, wearing a white cap) and other ministers applaud essential workers at the National Day Parade held at the Padang in Singapore, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/NG SOR LUAN / THE STRAITS TIMES 
 Military armoured vehicles in a mobile column drive past in a residential area on National Day in Singapore, 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

 

Via EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

