Mount Sinabung spews volcanic ash into the air during an eruption as seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, 23 August 2020.

Mount Sinabung is one of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia. The country sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which accounts for 80 percent of the world’s seismic activity.

Via EPA-EFE/EDY REGAR

