A heart around the Turning Torso drawn by the pilots of Scandinavian Airshow in Malmo, Sweden, 17 July 2020.

Scandinavian Airshow have been drawing hearts in the sky above Swedish cities during the Corona outbreak, due to a pause in their ordinary business doing airshows in Sweden and abroad.

Via EPA-EFE/JOHAN NILSSON

