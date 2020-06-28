Photo Story: Samaritan community celebrates Shavuot festival in Nablus

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Members of the Samaritan community pray on top of Mount Gerizim at sunrise during Shavuot festival, above the city of Nablus, West Bank, 28 June 2020.

The Samaritan community is celebrating Shavuot festival, which marks the giving of the Torah at Mount Sinai, seven weeks after the exodus of the Jewish people from Egypt.

The Samaritan religion today only numbers about 810 people, half of which live on Mount Grizim in the West Bank and the other half in Holon, next to Tel Aviv, Israel.

