Photo Story: Russian passenger aircraft homage to health workers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Boeing 737-800 plane of Russian budget carrier Pobeda Airlines displays images of a protective face mask, a heart and the inscription ‘Thank you to the heroes in white robes’ as it takes off at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow, Russia.

Employees of Pobeda Airlines decorated one of their passenger aircraft to pay homage to frontline health workers that are doing their best to fight the pandemic of the COVID-19 disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

Via EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Like this: Like Loading...

Related