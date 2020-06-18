Photo Story: Russian military parade rehearsal in Moscow

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Russian T-14 Armata tank rolls along Tverskaya street prior to a night rehearsal of the Victory military parade in the Red Square, in Moscow, Russia, 17 June 2020.

The military parade marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in the World War II will take place on the Red Square on 24 June 2020.

The traditional troops parade as part of the Victory Day Parade, which is annually held on 09 May, was cancelled due to Covid-19 epidemic in Russia.

Via EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

