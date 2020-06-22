Photo Story: Russia marks Nazi Germany attack on the Soviet Union

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Patriarch Kirill (L) of Moscow and All Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) lay flowers at the sculptural composition ‘Mothers of the Winners’ during a visit to the Cathedral of Christ’s Resurrection, the main Russian Orthodox Cathedral of Russian Armed Forces, in the Patriot park outside Moscow, Russia, 22 June 2020.

Russia marks the Day of Memory and Sorrow on the 22 June 1941, when the Soviet Union was attacked by Nazi Germany.

Via EPA-EFE/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK /KREMLIN POOL / POOL

Like this: Like Loading...

Related