Photo Story: Rijksmuseum brings life-size Night Watch to care homes in the Netherlands

Residents of nursing home Dr. Sarphati House look at a life-size painting Night Watch by Rembrandt in Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

This summer the Rijksmuseum is bringing a version of the world-famous painting by Rembrandt to thirty nursing and care homes and senior complexes.

Outings to cultural institutions are not possible for many elderly people due to the corona pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

