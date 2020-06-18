Photo Story: Relatives embrace through plastic device

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman (L) embraces her mother (R) through a plastic device after three months without a hug at a home for the elder in Valencia, Spain, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Spanish media reported that social service residences have been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain, and in Madrid, the situation has been particularly devastating. A total of 15.31% of all residents of care homes in the Madrid region died between March 8 and May 15, representing 7,690 people, according to figures provided by regional authorities.

Via EPA-EFE/BIEL ALIÑO

