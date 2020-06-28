Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

Photo Story: The ‘Scarlet Sails’ celebration in St. Petersburg

28th June 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

The frigate ‘Rossiya’ (Russia) with scarlet sails on the Neva River past Lakhta Centre in the background during  the festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This year the festival was not be held in the city centre, but on the Finish Gulf. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no spectators, but the event will be broadcast on television.

Scarlet Sails festival celebration in St. Petersburg
Fireworks explode in the sky over the Gulf of Finland during Scarlet Sails festivities, marking school graduation, in St. Petersburg, Russia, 27 June 2020. This year the festival was held in the Gulf of Finland instead of the city center St. Petersburg. EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

 

Via EPA-EFE/ANATOLY MALTSEV

