The frigate ‘Rossiya’ (Russia) with scarlet sails on the Neva River past Lakhta Centre in the background during the festivities marking school graduation in St. Petersburg, Russia.

This year the festival was not be held in the city centre, but on the Finish Gulf. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were no spectators, but the event will be broadcast on television.

