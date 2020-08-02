Photo Story – Referee Rocchi gives thumb up at end of Serie A season
2nd August 2020
EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
Reading Time: < 1minute
Referee Gianluca Rocchi gives the thumb up from the grandstands during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020.
epa08579924 Referee Gianluca Rocchi gives the thumb up from the stands during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020. The referee from Florence is saying goodbye as he is ending his career as referee. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO CAPTION ADDITION
epa08580075 Referee Gianluca Rocchi at the end of the italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020. Juventus won its 9th consecutive Serie A title. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
You must log in to post a comment.