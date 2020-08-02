Photo Story – Referee Rocchi gives thumb up at end of Serie A season

2nd August 2020

EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Referee Gianluca Rocchi gives the thumb up from the grandstands during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020.

epa08579924 Referee Gianluca Rocchi gives the thumb up from the stands during the Italian Serie A soccer match Juventus FC vs AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020. The referee from Florence is saying goodbye as he is ending his career as referee. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO CAPTION ADDITION
epa08580075 Referee Gianluca Rocchi at the end of the italian Serie A soccer match between Juventus FC and AS Roma at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, 01 August 2020. Juventus won its 9th consecutive Serie A title. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

