Photo Story: Red Arrows Fly Past for Armed Forces Day 2020

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the RAF Red Arrows (RAFAT) Red Arrows flew over RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, Britain, 27 June 2020.

The distinctive Hawk fast jets flew over the British’s Army Catterick Garrison, RAF Leeming and the coastal town of Scarborough.

Scarborough were due to host this year’s Armed Forces Day National Event which was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Via EPA-EFE / MOD RAF HANDOUT

