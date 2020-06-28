Sun. Jun 28th, 2020

Photo Story: Red Arrows Fly Past for Armed Forces Day 2020

28th June 2020

Photo EPA-EFE/SAC HARRY ROBERTS / MOD RAF HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows the RAF Red Arrows (RAFAT) Red Arrows flew over RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire, Britain, 27 June 2020.

The distinctive Hawk fast jets flew over the British’s Army Catterick Garrison, RAF Leeming and the coastal town of Scarborough.

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Red Arrows flying past the fishing village of Staithes in North Yorkshire, as a salute to the Armed Forces community, the Red Arrows performed a spectacular fly past over the skies of North Yorkshire, Britain, 27 June 2020. 

Scarborough were due to host this year’s Armed Forces Day National Event which was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Red Arrows flying over Scarborough, with a parade and the castle below, as a salute to the Armed Forces community, the Red Arrows performed a spectacular fly past over the skies of North Yorkshire, Britain. EPA-EFE/SAC HANNAH SMOKER / MOD RAF HANDOUT

 

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows Red Arrows flying past the fishing village of Staithes in North Yorkshire, as a salute to the Armed Forces community, the Red Arrows performed a spectacular fly past over the skies of North Yorkshire, Britain. EPA-EFE/SAC HANNAH SMOKER / MOD RAF HANDOUT

 

 

A handout photo made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD) shows (L-R): Flight Sergeant John Brooke-Smith, Able Rate Ahron Reilly (HMS Calliope) from Newcastle, Private Michael Normandale (4 Yorks) Salute: wo Terry Miller (HMS Calliope) from Newcastle, during flying over Scarborough, as a salute to the Armed Forces community, the Red Arrows performed a spectacular fly past over the skies of North Yorkshire, Britain, 27 June 2020. The distinctive Hawk fast jets flew over the British’s Army Catterick Garrison, RAF Leeming and the coastal town of Scarborough. Scarborough were due to host this year’s Armed Forces Day National Event which was unfortunately cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. EPA-EFE/SAC HANNAH SMOKER / MOD RAF HANDOUT 

Via EPA-EFE / MOD RAF HANDOUT

