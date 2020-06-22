Photo Story: Protests over another fatal shooting by police in the USA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A demonstrator kneels on the ground during a face-off with Los Angeles County Sheriff Department deputies during a protest against the death of Andres Guardado in an officer involed shooting, in Compton, California, USA.

Guardado, 18, was shot and killed by police on 18 June while working as a security guard for an autobody shop in Gardena, California.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA

