Photo Story: Protests continue in Atlanta

A State Trooper sprays a protester with pepper spray after a group went on the interstate freeway after leaving from protesting at a nearby Wendy’s restaurant which was destroyed after being set fire at the scene of a 12 June Atlanta Police Department officer-involved shooting which left a black man dead at the restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is probing the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks, 27, after a reported struggle with officers ensued during which a Taser was used late 12 June 2020.

Within 24 hours of the shooting, the officer who shot Brooks, Garret Rolfe, has been fired, his partner Devin Brosnan, has been placed on leave and Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned.

The death of Rayshard Brooks was a homicide caused by gunshot wounds to the back, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office said on Sunday.

Brooks’ death reignited protests in Atlanta after days of worldwide demonstrations against racism and police brutality prompted by the death of George Floyd, an African American, in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

An autopsy conducted on Sunday showed that Brooks, 27, died from blood loss and organ injuries caused by two gunshot wounds, an investigator for the medical examiner said in a statement. The manner of his death was homicide, the statement said.

Via EPA-EFE/JOHN AMIS

