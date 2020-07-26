Photo Story: Anti-police brutality protests continue in Portland, USA

Police officers detain a Black Lives Matter protester during clashes in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US federal agents and local Police during clashes with Black Lives Matter protesters in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA, 26 July 2020.

Several thousand Black Lives Matter protesters against racism and police brutality clashed with local police and federal agents deployed to the city by US President Trump administration.

Trump’s decision to send federal law enforcement agents to protect government buildings in Portland, Oregon, has been deeply controversial. Clashes have escalated recently and have spread to other cities in the USA.

Black Lives Matter protesters clash with US federal agents and local Police guarding the Justice Center in downtown Portland, Oregon, USA. EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Via EPA-EFE/DAVID SWANSON

Like this: Like Loading...

Related