Reading Time: < 1 minute

A protester holds a placard with a portrait of Andres Guardado during a Black Lives Matter protest outside the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Guardado, an 18-year-old Salvadoran American, was fatally shot by a Deputy Sheriff in Los Angeles on 18 June 2020.

Via EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Like this: Like Loading...

Related