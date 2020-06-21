Photo Story: Protest in Nepal over government’s handling of coronavirus crisis

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Demonstrator lie on the ground holding placards during a protest held to show opposition to government policy towards the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, Nepal, 20 June 2020.

Hundreds of people gathered in Kathmandu lying down like lifeless bodies to protest against the government’s inefficiency in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Via EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related