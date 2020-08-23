Photo Story: Potential hurricanes at each end of Caribbean

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout picture made available by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a wind speed probabilities projection map for the Tropical Storm Marco (L) and Laura (R) moving over the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico (issued 23 August 2020).

Both tropical storms are projected by the NOAA to strengthen into hurricanes and make landfall starting 24 August 2020.

Both hurricanes are projected to make landfall within 24 hours, the first time two hurricanes made landfall within a day since September 1933.

Via EPA-EFE/NOAA / HANDOUT

