Photo Story: Pope Francis statue inaugurated in Bucharest

Heads of Romanian Catholic Church, accompanied by the leaders of the other religious denominations, pose for a family picture in front of the newly unveiled statue depicting Pope Francis, during the inauguration ceremony held in the centre of Bucharest, near the headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature, one year after Pope’s historic visit to Romania, on Tuesday 16 June 2020.

Pope Francis paid a three-day visit to Romania from 31 May to 02 June, in 2019, visiting three other cities, apart from Bucharest.

Via EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

