Photo story: Pope Francis meets Msgr Alfred Xuereb, Titular Archbishop of Amantea

Handout photos provided by the Vatican Media on 26 June 2020 shows Pope Francis (R) receives Msgr Alfred Xuereb (L), Titular Archbishop of Amantea, Apostolic Nuncio to Korea and Mongolia, at the Vatican City, 25 June 2020.

Born on the island of Gozo in 1958, Mgr. Xuereb was ordained in 1984 and began working in the secretariat of the Pontifical Lateran University in 1991.

He started his service in the Vatican Secretariat of State in 1995, before transferring to the Pontifical Household in November 2000.

He returned to the Secretariat of State, serving as secretary to Pope Benedict XVI from 2007 and then to Pope Francis from his election in March 2013.

In November that year, he was named as delegate on the Pontifical Commissions for both the Vatican bank (Institute for Works of Religion) and the re-organisation of the economic structures of the Holy See and in March 2014 he was appointed as Secretary General of the Secretariat for the Economy

