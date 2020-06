Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (C) leaves the house of his brother Georg Ratzinger sitting in a wheelchair after a visit in Regensburg, Germany, on Thursday 18 June 2020.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is on an unannounced visit to Germany to see his brother Georg Ratzinger, whose health has reportedly deteriorated.

Via EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

