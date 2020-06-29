Photo Story: Pope celebrates mass and blessing of the Pallia for the feast of Saint Peter and Paul

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Pope Francis celebrates a Holy Mass for the imposition of the Pallium upon the new Metropolitan Archbishops, during the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul apostles, in St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, 29 June 2020.

Pope Francis offered Mass for the Solemnity of Sts Peter and Paul in the Vatican Basilica, built over the tomb of St Peter. In accordance with a long-standing tradition, the Holy Father also blessed the pallia, an ecclesiastical garment presented to metropolitan archbishops as a symbol of unity with the Holy See.

In his homily, the Pope reflected on the themes of “unity” and “prophecy.”

