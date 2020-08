Reading Time: < 1 minute

Aerial view from a drone showing a pollution stain through the Joatinga channel towards the sea in Barra de Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

According to experts, the stain is a combination of wastewater, debris, and sediment.

The phenomenon is recurrent at low tides, which occur on full and new moons, and can last up to five days.

Via EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda

Like this: Like Loading...

Related