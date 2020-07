Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police walk dogs belonging to residents of the Alfred Street public housing tower which remains under tight lockdown over to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in North Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 11 July 2020. Victoria has recorded 216 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, down from the 288 new cases recorded the previous day.

EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING

