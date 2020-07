Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Filipino soldier stands guard next to a submerged airplane in the shoreline off Sinunuc village in Zamboanga City, southern Philippines.

According to reports, a twin-engine plane Piper Seneca with tail number RP-C834 crashed in the shoreline west coast of Zamboanga City with four passengers on board the including the pilot.

Via EPA-EFE/LAURENZ CASTILLO

