Photo story: Perseids swarm over Hungary

A meteorite of the Perseids swarm is seen above the castle of Somosko as seen from Salgotarjan, Hungary, late 11 August 2020, after Earth entered the cloud of dust scattered along the orbit of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle.

The Perseids, one of the brightest meteorite swarm, consist of a multitude of stellar particles which due to their high-speed glow up and burn by entering Earth’s atmosphere.

Via EPA-EFE/Peter Komka

