A digital stacked combination of long-time multiple exposures shows satellites and Perseid meteors crossing the sky over a chapel near the town of Herrnleis during Perseid meteor shower, Austria.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs every year in August when the Earth passes through debris and dust of the Swift-Tuttle comet.

Via EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

